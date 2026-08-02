JSW Jetour T2 and iCaur V23 to make India debut in early 2027

First two models from the JSW MG venture

Expected to be locally produced

One of the biggest rumours going around in India is the arrival of new products from the JSW-MG stable and we already know that leading this charge will be the Jetour T2 and the iCaur V23 both of which have now been confirmed for a debut in early 2027. It is more than likely that they will be stars at the JSW-MG stall at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo, set to take in January.

Jetour T2

Of the two cars, the bigger hit is expected to be the Jetour T2. This is a premium SUV measuring in at 4.78-meters with a wheelbase of 2.7-meters and will be offered either with plug-in hybrid technology or a 20-litre GDi turbo petrol mated to an AWD system. We had a chance to see the car up close at the 2026 Indonesia Auto Show, and along with its boxy lines offers a segment-expected feature list. This includes features like level 2 ADAS, massive digital screens, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, an LED lighting package, and, of course, AWD or PHEV tech, depending on what you choose. It is expected to be a premium offering, with prices in the Rs 30 lakh to Rs 45 lakh range, and will be locally made to give it a pricing advantage. We have seen the car at the Indonesia International Motor Show, and you can check out the first look at the bottom of this story.

Chery iCaur V23

While the Jetour will take a conventional route, the second car from the JSW will be a BEV in the form of the iCaur V23. It takes the same route as the Jetour in terms of the boxy, rugged looks but will be offered with two battery packs. The bigger one will be an 81.76kWh while the lower variants will get a 59.93kWh unit. As expected, the bigger pack is AWD-enabled with a dual-motor setup, with an output of 201bhp/292Nm, while the smaller battery pack delivers 134bhp and 180Nm with a 2WD configuration. The claimed range for the higher and lower output versions stands at 430km and 360km, respectively. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh and offers a very standard feature list that is expected in this part of the market.

ADAPT Platform

JSW-MG recently revealed its ADAPT NEV platform and also announced that it would bring along one PHEV and one BEV as a part of the plan. These two models fit the bill and will make a strong debut for the automaker if priced correctly.