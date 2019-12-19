Please Tell Us Your City

JLR acquires all-terrain performance specialist ‘Bowler’

December 19, 2019, 08:42 AM IST by Santosh Nair
- Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division adds Bowler to its portfolio 

- Bowler brings its expertise in all-terrain vehicle dynamics, extreme durability and low-volume production techniques

Jaguar Land Rover recently announced that it has acquired Bowler, a UK-based manufacturer of all-terrain performance cars, parts and rally vehicles.

Founded in 1985, Bowler pioneered the production of dedicated off-road competition cars in the UK and has achieved tremendous success in international rally raid events. JLR claims the expertise Bowler has amassed for all-terrain vehicle dynamics, low-volume production techniques, and proving the durability of components under extreme conditions, is highly sought-after.

The Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division of JLR is a fast-growing business. It amplifies the key attributes of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles which lead to the creation of distinctive world-class products; including SV, Vehicle Personalisation and Classic. Adding Bowler as a fourth business unit is a natural fit.

Michael van der Sande, MD, JLR SVO, said: “For almost 35 years, the Bowler name has stood for innovation and success, with a reputation forged by its participation in the world’s toughest off-road motorsport competitions. It’s exciting that we’re now in a position to participate in and lead the Bowler brand’s future as part of Jaguar Land Rover.” 

With this in mind, it would be interesting to see how the upcoming SVO vehicles shape-up with the help of Bowler’s expertise. Stay tuned to CarWale as we bring you the details in the time to come.

