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    Jetour T2 Gets A Facelift, But India Could Get The Pre-Facelift SUV

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    Jetour T2 Gets A Facelift, But India Could Get The Pre-Facelift SUV
    • Jetour has revealed the facelifted T2 in international markets
    • JSW Motors’ India-bound SUV has so far been spotted in its pre-facelift guise

    The Jetour T2 has just received a facelift internationally, and that raises an interesting question for India. JSW Motors is preparing to launch its first product in the country based on the T2, but the test cars spotted here so far feature the outgoing design.

    JSW Jetour T2 Left Front Three Quarter

    That could mean India gets the pre-facelift SUV when it eventually goes on sale. However, the launch timeline has reportedly been pushed to early 2027, giving JSW Motors some additional time to potentially bring the updated model instead.

    The facelifted T2, sold as the Traveller 7 in China, was revealed earlier this year and has now gone on sale in its home market. It retains the familiar boxy silhouette, but gets a number of changes to its exterior, interior and powertrain.

    What has changed on the facelifted T2?

    JSW Jetour T2 Right Front Three Quarter

    The front end gets the most noticeable changes. The square headlamps of the outgoing SUV have been replaced by circular units, while a full-width LED light strip runs across the grille. The Jetour lettering has also moved onto the bonnet.

    JSW Jetour T2 Left Side View

    The bumper has been redesigned and gets a body-coloured finish, while the additional off-road-style lights and tow hooks seen on the outgoing model have been removed.

    The changes are more subtle at the rear, with a revised bumper, spoiler and spare wheel cover. The vertical tail-lamps have been retained, keeping the T2's familiar look.

    JSW Jetour T2 Dashboard

    Inside, the facelift gets a redesigned dashboard, new air vents and a new steering wheel. There is also revised upholstery, while higher variants get features such as powered seats with massage function, a 23-speaker audio system and multi-colour ambient lighting.

    What about the India-spec SUV?

    The test cars spotted in India so far appear to be based on the pre-facelift T2. They feature the outgoing SUV's rectangular LED headlamps, chunky bumpers and black wheel arch cladding.

    JSW Jetour T2 Left Front Three Quarter

    The India-spec model is also expected to get a JSW badge instead of Jetour branding. Previous reports have indicated that it will be locally assembled and could use the T2's plug-in hybrid powertrain.

    However, JSW Motors has not officially confirmed whether the India-spec SUV will retain the outgoing design. And this is where the recent delay in the launch timeline becomes interesting.

    JSW Jetour T2 Right Front Three Quarter

    JSW Motors had earlier planned to bring its first SUV to India in 2026, with production expected to start ahead of the launch. More recent reports now point towards an early 2027 debut.

    Interior Steering Wheel

    With the facelifted T2 now available internationally, this delay could give JSW Motors an opportunity to evaluate bringing the updated SUV to India instead of launching the outgoing version. At this stage, though, there is no official confirmation that this is the plan.

    What could power the India-spec SUV?

    The India-bound T2-based SUV is expected to use a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The outgoing T2 i-DM combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 26.7kWh battery pack and dual electric motors, with the international version developing a combined 381bhp and 610Nm.

    JSW Motors' first product for India

    The T2-based SUV will be the first product from JSW Motors' independent passenger vehicle business. It will be locally assembled in Maharashtra and is expected to be positioned as a premium SUV.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    JSW Motors has not yet announced the final name, price or specifications of the India-spec model. For now, the bigger question is whether the SUV we have seen testing in India is the one that will eventually reach showrooms.

    JSW Jetour T2 Image
    JSW Jetour T2
    Rs. 30.00 - 45.00 Lakh
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