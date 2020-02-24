Jehan Daruvala enters Formula 2 Championship with Red Bull Racing

India’s upcoming racing talent, Jehan Daruvala, has moved up a ladder in Formula One fraternity after an impressive performance last year in the Formula 3. Signing a Junior Program with Red Bull Racing, Jehan would make his Formula 2 debut this year by racing for Team Carlin.

The Red Bull Junior program has been instrumental in producing some of the world’s best F1 racers over the years including, four-time World F1 Champion - Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Alex Albon, and many others. With his third-place finish in F3 last year with Prema Racing last year, Jehan’s selection into the Red Bull program is a huge success which could soon culminate into India’s next Formula 1 driver.

This isn’t the first time Jehan would be racing with Carlin. He has already been part of two seasons with the UK-based racing team in the European Formula 3 series where he managed to score two wins and six podiums.

Speaking on his achievement, Jehan said, “After an excellent year for me in FIA F3 in 2019, I hope to carry my form into my first year in F2 with the support of the Red Bull Junior Team and Carlin. There are many experienced F2 drivers and several strong rookies making it an exciting grid this year – I’m looking forward to the challenge!”

Trevor Carlin, owner of Carlin Motorsport, also added “We are delighted to welcome Jehan back to the team for his third season with us. His performance last year in FIA F3 was extremely impressive and we believe in him. There is no reason why he cannot make it all the way to the top. Without a doubt, there will be a lot to learn – both for Jehan as a driver in a more powerful car and also for the team with the new 18-inch wheels but we have a great team ready to meet those challenges”.

Racing alongside Jehan in Red Bull liveried F2 car will be fellow Junior Yuki Tsunoda from Japan. The first race of the season is the Bahrain Grand Prix which will take place on 21st March.