Jehan achieves 10th place in Zandvoort

Jehan Daruvala displayed strong pace over the Dutch round of the Formula 2 championship and scored 10th place in Zandvoort. After struggling in qualifying on Saturday he fought through the field to go from 17th to 10th place.

With the narrow, twisting 4-km long layout of the seaside track notoriously difficult to overtake on, Jehan was unable to make much headway during Saturday’s shorter Sprint race while being one of only 2 drivers making an overtaking move in the race. But he combined strategy with maturity behind the wheel to climb from 17th to 10th in Sunday’s main Feature event.

Jehan said, “It’s a shame I made that mistake in qualifying as we had the pace to fight at the front this weekend. Still, even if the result isn’t what we wanted, there are positives to take. We seem to have turned the page on our recent struggles and rediscovered our speed. So it’s going to be maximum push now heading into a final couple of rounds.”

Formula 2 now heads to Monza in Italy for the penultimate round of the season. Jehan has shown strong form around the high-speed track throughout his junior career including a dominant pole-to-flag win around the layout in 2021.