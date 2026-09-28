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    Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Unveiled, Pre-Bookings Open

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    Jay Shah
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    Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Unveiled, Pre-Bookings Open
    • Will be offered in limited numbers
    • Launch expected in the coming weeks

    Jeep India has revealed the Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Edition through a teaser image and has opened pre-bookings for it. Based on the standard Unlimited variant, the special edition adds a new colour and a handful of cosmetic changes over the regular car, and Jeep is expected to launch it in the coming weeks.

    Exterior Grille

    The Whitecap's main change is a Mojito Green body colour paired with a white hardtop. The same white is repeated on the front grille and on a horizontal decal running across both doors. The two-tone look takes its cue from the white tops of Jeep's older CJ models, and the Whitecap is part of a series of special-edition Wranglers the brand has been rolling out globally this year to mark its 85th anniversary.

    Inside, the cabin is unlikely to see any changes. The equipment list should carry over from the Unlimited, which includes powered and heated front seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an Alpine sound system and Level 2 ADAS.

    Exterior Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    India is not the first market to get the Whitecap Mojito, as the same edition has also been offered in the USA, Japan and, for a short period, South Korea. Jeep will sell it in limited numbers here as well. The Wrangler is currently offered in India in Unlimited, Rubicon and Willys 41 Special Edition guises.

    Mechanically, the Mojito Edition is expected to carry over unchanged, meaning the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 268bhp and 400Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 drivetrain.

    The Wrangler Unlimited is currently priced at Rs 66.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The Whitecap Mojito is expected to carry a premium of Rs 2 to 4 lakh over the standard car, which would put it at around Rs 68 to 70 lakh, though Jeep has yet to confirm pricing.

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