Jeep Wrangler gets expensive by Rs 1.25 lakh

Jeep India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Wrangler SUV. The locally assembled off-road-oriented SUV made its comeback in March last year. While the first price hike was levied in October 2021, this is the second time the ex-showroom prices of the Wrangler have been increased.

The Wrangler is offered in two variants – Unlimited and Rubicon. Both the variants have received an upward revision of Rs 1.25 lakh. The Unlimited version is now priced at Rs 56.35 lakh while the Rubicon can be had at Rs 60.35 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. Since its launch in March 2021, the Wrangler is now expensive by a whopping Rs 2.50 lakh.

The feature highlights of the Wrangler include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, removable full-frame doors, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Alpine stereo system, electronically disconnectable front sway bar, locking differentials, hill-start and descent control, off-road plus mode, and a 4x4 system. We have driven the Jeep Wrangler in the top-spec Rubicon guise and you can read our first-drive review here.

The Wrangler is propelled by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that belts out 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission channelising power to all four wheels.