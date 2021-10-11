Jeep Wrangler gets a price hike of Rs 1.25 lakh

- Prices hiked for both variants

- Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine

Earlier this year in March, Jeep India commenced assembling the Wrangler SUV in India. The carmaker presently builds the Compass as well as the Wrangler at its Ranjangaon facility that is also the production and export hub for all major right-hand-drive global markets. While Jeep India hiked the prices of the Compass last week, this time around the Wrangler has received a substantial increase in prices.

The Wrangler is offered in two variants – Unlimited and Rubicon. Both the variants have received an upward revision of Rs 1,25,000. The Unlimited is now priced at Rs 55.15 lakh while the Rubicon can be had at Rs 59.15 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. We have driven the Jeep Wrangler in the top-spec Rubicon guise and you can read our first-drive review here.

The Wrangler is approximately Rs 10 lakh cheaper than its CBU version that was earlier on sale in the country. The feature highlights of the Wrangler include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, removable full-frame doors, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Alpine stereo system, electronically disconnectable front sway bar, locking differentials, hill-start and descent control, off-road plus mode, and a 4x4 system.

Jeep offers the Rubicon with a sole 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 268bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.