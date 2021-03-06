Jeep upcoming seven-seat SUV spied testing

Jeep recently confirmed that it will be introducing the three-row Compass-based SUV in India. Now, we have a set of spy pictures from Brazil which have surfaced on the internet giving us a fair idea of the upcoming Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival.

As seen in the spy images, the Jeep Compass and its elongated version are parked together. From the side profile, the design appears to be similar up to the B-pillar. Beyond that, the heavy camouflage hides the rear quarter glass up to the rear. However, the wide rear doors affirm that the ingress and egress for the third-row occupants should be an easy task. The rear quarter glass is also expected to be bigger in size to give an airy feel to the last-row passengers.

The SUV will be based on the same Small Wide 4x4 platform as the Compass. The exterior design and styling are also likely to be carried forward from the younger sibling. The details of the cabin are not available at the moment. However, we expect it to get a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with latest UConnect 5 software, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a wireless smartphone charger. The middle row is likely to have a bench and captain-type seats. To know more details of the upcoming SUV from Jeep, click here.

The powertrain is also expected to be derived from the Compass which is a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 4x4 configuration and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The power figures will mostly be tuned for better performance. With an increase in space, the SUV will retain its off-road capabilities. Recently, Jeep also revealed that going forward it plans to opt for hybrid powertrains in the global market, details of which can be read here.

Image Source