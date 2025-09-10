Jeep SUVs Now Cost Rs. 4.8 Lakh Less!

The Wrangler gets the maximum benefit

Four SUVs in the portfolio

Jeep India has announced a massive price reduction following the new GST 2.0 regime in the country. The brand currently has four models on sale, and the prices have been slashed by up to Rs. 4.8 lakh.

Starting with the brand’s entry-level model, the Jeep Compass received a price cut of up to Rs. 2.16 lakh. Meanwhile, the Meridian SUV saw a reduction of Rs. 2.47 lakh. That said, the Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler are the models that underwent significant cuts of Rs. 4.5 lakh and Rs. 4.84 lakh, respectively.

Making this announcement, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “At Jeep, we have always believed in delivering exceptional value along with our legendary capabilities. The GST reform is a transformative step that brings clarity and affordability for customers. We are delighted to pass on the full benefit to our buyers, making the Jeep lifestyle more accessible than ever. This move reinforces our commitment to ensuring that owning a Jeep is not just an aspiration, but a reality for many more Indians.”