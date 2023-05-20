Jeep Meridian X Edition — Now in pictures

Jeep India is now offering two special editions of the three-row Meridian SUV. These are called the Meridian X and Meridian Upland, both having distinct characters. Prices for both special editions start at Rs. 33.41 lakh and go up to Rs. 38.47 lakh (ex-showroom). This picture gallery will focus on the X variant detailing the changes it gets.

Building on the Limited Plus variant on which it is based, the X variant will pack in all the features and equipment from the Limited Plus trim of the standard Meridian SUV.

Its grey roof matches the grey ORVMs that you can see on the Silvery Moon body exterior in the pictures here. The alloy wheel pattern is the same but gets grey pockets inside, instead of black.

Like an accessory pack that the buyer can select, one can opt for puddle lamps, magnetic sun shades, and a rear seat infotainment system which is a Wi-Fi-enabled 11.6-inch touchscreen.

The X employs the same 168bhp 2.0-litre Multi-Jet diesel engine mated to just the nine-speed automatic. There are no other mechanical changes in both 4x4 and 4x2 options available.