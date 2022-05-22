CarWale
    Jeep Meridian launched: Why should you buy?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Jeep Meridian launched: Why should you buy?

    Jeep’s latest product for the Indian market, the Meridian has been launched in two variant options, Limited and Limited (O). Interested customers can book the vehicle online or across Jeep dealerships with a token amount of Rs 50,000. The deliveries for the Meridian will commence in June 2022. 

    Read below to learn more about why you should buy the Jeep Meridian.

    What’s good about it?

    The diesel 4WD seven-seater emerges as a strong competitor against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster. The company claims that the vehicle offers up to 30 per cent faster cooling than its competitors, a first-in-segment independent front and rear suspension setup, and cooling controls for the third row. To deliver a superior drive experience across different roads and terrains, the SUV is equipped with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) and Hydraulic Rebound Stopper (HRS). We have driven the newly launched Jeep Meridian and you can read our first drive experience here.

    What’s not so good?

    The Meridian SUV is available in just two variant options, thereby limiting options for potential buyers. As compared to its rivals, Jeep has a limited service network in the country.

    Best variant to buy?

    The top-spec Limited (O) is a good option to consider as it additionally offers a 4x4 option along with convenience features such as dual pane sunroof, eight-way adjustable driver seat with memory, and eight-way passenger power seat. Further, this variant offers a dual tone roof. 

    Specifications

    Diesel

    2.0-litre turbocharged – 168bhp at 3,750rpm and a maximum torque of 350Nm available between 1,750-2,500rpm

    Six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic 

    ARAI certified fuel economy of up to 16.2kmpl. 

    Did you know?

    With five seats up, the vehicle offers a boot capacity of 481 litres, while with all seven seats up it offers a boot capacity of 170 litres.

    Jeep Meridian Image
    Jeep Meridian
    ₹ 29.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
