Jeep Grand Cherokee three-row version spied testing with production-ready lights

- Likely to be available in both two and three-row versions

- Expected to be revealed in 2021 as a 2022 model

A few months back, we brought to you the early pictures of the test mule of the three-row version of the Grand Cherokee being tested. This time around our spy sleuths have snapped more clear images of the SUV with less camouflage and production-ready head and tail light units.

The fresh spy images from Michigan reveal a new set of details of the full-size SUV slated to enter the production line later this year. The Grand Cherokee will be based on the stretched version of the new Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform. On the front are the new sleek and sharper-looking headlights with seven-slat front grille with mesh-pattern. The overall design and styling cues seem to be borrowed from the Grand Wagoneer but the model is likely to be placed below the flagship SUV. Even the rear split tail lamps can be spotted with a sleek design and the tweaked bumpers housing the dual exhaust pipes.

The details as to the interiors are scarce at the moment. However, we expect it to get significant changes like a larger touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, rotary shift knobs, and use of premium materials throughout the cabin. The longer wheelbase will also benefit the second row passengers with added space and legroom. The Grand Cherokee will continue to be offered in its five-seat layout and this new seven-seat configuration will be placed above the standard one with altered cosmetics for visual differentiation.

Under the bonnet, the new Cherokee will retain the 3.6-litre V6 engine in an updated state of tune. Some reports also suggest that the 5.7-litre Hemi V8 could be replaced by a new 3.0-litre inline-six with a mild-hybrid system borrowed from the recently revealed Wrangler 4xe. The American brand could also equip it with an adjustable air suspension and four-wheel-drive system. The Grand Cherokee is likely to enter production sometime later in 2021 and could be introduced overseas as a 2022 model. Upon launch in future, it will go up against the Toyota Highlander, and the Ford Explorer.