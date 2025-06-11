CarWale
    Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Teased

    Desirazu Venkat

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Teased
    • Expected to be launched this month
    • No mechanical changes

    The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition has been teased before its official launch, which is expected to occur later this month. This is the first special edition for this generation of the Cherokee since its launch in India at the end of 2022.

    Going by what Jeep has done for special editions of its other models, we expect interior and exterior cosmetic updates. The teaser video also showcases a DVR, tablet holder and side steps. However, this current iteration of the Cherokee has not received any major feature updates since its launch, and we could see some new/additional features being given to the SUV.

    The Grand Cherokee will continue with its 2.0-litre petrol that produces 271bhp and 400Nm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed AT, proprietary Qudratrac 4X4 system, and various drive modes. The automaker, at the time of writing this story, was yet to bring a diesel powertrain for the Cherokee.

    Jeep is also among the list of automakers that has seen the benefit of special editions, with the brand recently having cleared the stock of 30 units of the Wrangler special edition that it brought to India to celebrate the original Willys Jeep.

    Jeep Grand Cherokee
    Rs. 67.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
