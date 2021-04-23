CarWale
    Jeep Gladiator gets a 6x6 conversion by Next Level

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    507 Views
    -         Extended eight-foot bed for the pick-up

    -         More 6x6s planned by California-based tuner

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Nothing shouts street presence than six wheels on a pick-up. Look at the latest Jeep Gladiator with 6x6 conversion by California-based tuner Next Level and tell us you don’t want one too. Although this one is an aftermarket works, the Gladiator 6x6 looks like it rolled out of the OEM production line and can be had with three engine options too.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    This six-wheeler behemoth gets an extended eight-foot bed while the steel-made bumpers, additional lights and a winch set can be added as an optional extra for a superfluous rugged look. Most of the underpinnings are unchanged but the rear axle gets Fox shock absorbers in addition to the re-tuned central differential. According to Next Level, ‘the Jeep Gladiator 6X6 can conquer any terrain yet it’s built to be a daily driver.'

    Wheel

    For the 6x6, Next Level has used a new 4.88 gear ratio and all the twisting force is channelled through 20”x13.5”x37” tyres. What’s more, the Gladiator with two extra sets of wheels has a standard full-time four-wheel drive while the six-wheel drivetrain can also be engaged on-demand when you think 4x4 isn’t enough to conquer any terrain.

    Front Row Seats

    On the inside, the tuner has revamped the cabin with hand-stitched Nappa leather upholstery, suede bolsters and sport bolsters on the seats. The rest of the interiors remain unchanged from the factory setting. There are three engine options available for this 6x6 monster. The basic 2.0-litre makes 270/393Nm while the 3.6-litre V6 is good for 285bhp/353Nm. The range-topping option is the 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel that churns out 37bhp and 637Nm.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The price for the Jeep Gladiator 6x6 by Next Level is quoted at 132,000 USD on the official website. It can also be had at any authorised Jeep dealership in the States.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Jeep Wrangler Image
    Jeep Wrangler
    ₹ 53.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
