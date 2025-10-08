Jeep Compass Track Edition Teased ahead of Launch

Expected to get cosmetic tweaks and new upholstery

Could command a premium of up to Rs. 55,000 over standard variants

Jeep India has released a teaser for the new Compass Track Edition, which is expected to make its debut in the coming weeks.

While the teaser keeps most details under wraps, a closer look reveals a few visual changes. The SUV sports a new ‘Track’ badge and vinyl graphics on the exterior. Inside, the cabin appears to feature revised upholstery, giving it a slightly different appeal as compared to the standard Compass trims.

In recent months, Jeep has followed a similar pattern with the Trail Editions of the Meridian and the Compass, both of which came with mild cosmetic upgrades, new body decals, and dark-themed interiors with red accents. The upcoming Track Edition is likely to continue in the same vein, offering subtle styling tweaks rather than mechanical updates.

Although Jeep hasn’t disclosed the exact launch timeline, the Compass Track Edition is expected to be introduced soon. It will continue with the familiar 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 172bhp, and is paired with both manual and automatic transmission options. The updates are likely to remain cosmetic, with the new edition expected to command a premium of Rs. 45,000-55,000 over the equivalent standard variants.