Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

New Interiors with premium Tupelo leatherette seats and a Smoke Chrome finish

18-inch diamond-cut Tech Grey alloy wheels.

The Jeep Compass Track Edition has been launched in India at Rs. 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a limited-run special edition of the premium SUV, and is based on the Compass Model S. It can be had in the MT, AT, and 4X4 AT guises.

Exterior and Interior Highlights

On the outside, the Compass Track Edition is defined by its signature hood decal, Piano Black detailing on the grille, badges, and mouldings, along with the exclusive Track Edition insignia. Striking 18-inch diamond-cut Tech Grey alloy wheels and contrasting Spruce Beige highlights complete the bold look, giving the SUV a differentiated presence on the road.

Inside, the cabin features all-new Tupelo Leatherette Seats, Dark Espresso Smoke Chrome finishes, Spruce Beige contrast stitching, Tupelo vinyl accents with embossed Jeep branding, and Track Edition floor mats. A Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel and Piano Black inserts add to the crafted, detail-rich environment.

Powertrain Options

The only engine on offer is Jeep’s 2.0-litre diesel, producing 170bhp and 350Nm. This engine can be had with either a six-speed MT, six-speed AT, or a six-speed AT with 4X4 configuration.

Official Statement

Commenting on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “With the Compass Track Edition, we’re offering our customers an even more elevated SUV experience that reflects their individuality. Every detail has been carefully designed to create a sense of exclusivity, while staying rooted in Jeep’s DNA of capability, performance, and adventure. The Compass has been one of Jeep’s most celebrated SUVs in India, recognised for its robust build, advanced technology, and dynamic driving performance.”

Jeep Compass Track Edition: Prices

Jeep Compass Track Edition MT- Rs. 26.78 lakh

Jeep Compass Track Edition AT- Rs. 28.64 lakh

Jeep Compass Track Edition AT 4X4- Rs. 30.58 lakh

FAQ

Q. What variant is the Compass Track Edition based on?

A. It is based on the S variant of the Jeep Compass.

Q. What are the transmission options for the Track Edition?

A. You can have it with six-speed MT, six-speed AT, and six-speed AT with 4X4 guises.