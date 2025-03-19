Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition: Now in Pictures

Limited Edition of the SUV

Dealer-level offering

Jeep recently launched the Compass Sandstorm Edition in India. It is a limited edition of the SUV, offered in three variants — Sports, Longitude, and Longitude (O). It has been priced Rs. 49,999 over the respective standard variants, and can be booked through any Jeep authorised dealership. Here's a picture gallery that details its cosmetic changes and new features.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Picture Gallery

On the outside, the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition gets limited cosmetic changes. It includes Sandstorm-themed decals on the hood and sides.

All seven exterior colour options can be confirmed through any Jeep dealership. It also boasts a special Sandstorm badge, adding to its exclusivity.

Inside, the Compass Sandstorm gets premium seat covers that up the premium quotient, even in the entry-level variants. The pattern replicates sand dunes, and is tastefully done.

This limited edition version also gets several new feature additions. This includes programmable ambient lighting, carpet, and cargo mats.

Moreover, the carmaker has equipped the Compass Sandstorm Edition with front and rear dash cams, which have become an essential accessory these days.

Powertrain

The Compass Sandstorm Edition continues to get the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine without any mechanical changes. The entry-level Sports trim is priced at Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Longitude and Longitude (O) variants cost Rs. 22.83 and Rs. 25.33 lakh, respectively. Besides, the Sandstorm Edition gets an automatic transmission option in the Longitude (O) trim. It is priced at Rs. 27.33 lakh (ex-showroom).