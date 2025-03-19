CarWale
    Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    18,774 Views
    Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition: Now in Pictures
    • Limited Edition of the SUV
    • Dealer-level offering

    Jeep recently launched the Compass Sandstorm Edition in India. It is a limited edition of the SUV, offered in three variants — Sports, Longitude, and Longitude (O). It has been priced Rs. 49,999 over the respective standard variants, and can be booked through any Jeep authorised dealership. Here's a picture gallery that details its cosmetic changes and new features.

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Picture Gallery

    On the outside, the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition gets limited cosmetic changes. It includes Sandstorm-themed decals on the hood and sides.

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    All seven exterior colour options can be confirmed through any Jeep dealership. It also boasts a special Sandstorm badge, adding to its exclusivity.

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the Compass Sandstorm gets premium seat covers that up the premium quotient, even in the entry-level variants. The pattern replicates sand dunes, and is tastefully done.

    Jeep Compass Rear Logo

    This limited edition version also gets several new feature additions. This includes programmable ambient lighting, carpet, and cargo mats.

    Jeep Compass Dashboard

    Moreover, the carmaker has equipped the Compass Sandstorm Edition with front and rear dash cams, which have become an essential accessory these days.

    Jeep Compass Dashcam

    Powertrain

    The Compass Sandstorm Edition continues to get the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine without any mechanical changes. The entry-level Sports trim is priced at Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Longitude and Longitude (O) variants cost Rs. 22.83 and Rs. 25.33 lakh, respectively. Besides, the Sandstorm Edition gets an automatic transmission option in the Longitude (O) trim. It is priced at Rs. 27.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Jeep Compass Right Front Three Quarter
    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 18.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
