Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched: Price Announced

Jeep India has launched the Compass Sandstorm Edition in India. Available as a kit, it will cost an additional Rs. 50,000 over the price of the standard variant. Speaking of the variants, it can be had across 3 options including Sports, Longitude, and Longitude (O).

Exterior highlights of the new Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition are limited to custom Sandstorm-themed decals on the hood and sides, and a Sandstorm badge on the front fender. Inside, it features premium seat covers, programmable ambient lighting, front and rear dash cams, and dedicated carpet and cargo mats.

Under the hood, the Compass Sandstorm Edition will be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine, producing 170bhp and 350Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a nine-speed automatic unit.