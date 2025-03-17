CarWale
    AD

    Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched: Price Announced

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24,648 Views
    Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched: Price Announced
    • Gets cosmetic revisions and feature additions
    • Available in 3 variants

    Jeep India has launched the Compass Sandstorm Edition in India. Available as a kit, it will cost an additional Rs. 50,000 over the price of the standard variant. Speaking of the variants, it can be had across 3 options including Sports, Longitude, and Longitude (O).

    Jeep Compass Right Side View

    Exterior highlights of the new Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition are limited to custom Sandstorm-themed decals on the hood and sides, and a Sandstorm badge on the front fender. Inside, it features premium seat covers, programmable ambient lighting, front and rear dash cams, and dedicated carpet and cargo mats.

    Jeep Compass Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Compass Sandstorm Edition will be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine, producing 170bhp and 350Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a nine-speed automatic unit.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 18.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Exclusive! Tata Avinya Steering Wheel Patented
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Top Highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Mar
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    22nd Mar
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    18th Mar
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq facelift
    Skoda Kushaq facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 18.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 24.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 23.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 24.14 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 22.73 Lakh
    PuneRs. 23.25 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 23.60 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.46 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 24.28 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 21.55 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 21.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched: Price Announced