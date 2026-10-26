Jeep Compass Gets New Affordable Diesel Automatic Variant

Sport Diesel Automatic variant introduced at Rs. 21.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Also gets an accessory pack worth Rs. 29,900.

Jeep India has added an automatic gearbox to the base variant of the Compass. The new Sport trim is priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh ex-showroom, making it the most accessible variant you can buy with an automatic gearbox and a diesel engine. Deliveries start in the second week of November across Jeep dealerships.

The Sport remains the entry point of the range, so the kit list is simpler than on the higher trims. Even so, it gets six airbags, auto-hold function, and cruise control. The Uconnect touchscreen measures 8.4-inches and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Steering-mounted controls and electrically adjustable ORVMs are also on offer. Jeep has also kept the Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension and Dynamic Steering Torque (DST) on this variant.

Buyers can also pick an optional accessory pack priced at Rs. 29,900. It includes ambient lighting, a dashcam, a Swoosh decal, all-weather floor mats, and mud flaps.

This is the second update to the Compass in recent months. In August, Jeep introduced the 85th Anniversary Edition, which was limited to 85 units and came with some cosmetic enhancements and a black interior theme. The wider Compass range continues to offer manual and automatic gearboxes, along with 2WD and 4WD options.

The Compass Sport uses the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which makes 168bhp and 350Nm. It is paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.