    Jeep Compass facelift spied during winter testing

    Jeep Compass facelift spied during winter testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Jeep Compass facelift spied during winter testing

    - Jeep Compass facelift test-mules feature updates similar to the model showcased at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show

    - The model gets subtle updates to the interior and exterior

    Jeep continues testing the facelifted version of the Compass, new photos that reveal multiple test-mules of the model spied in Sweden. The updates to the test-mules looks similar to the model showcased at the Guangzhou Auto Show earlier this year.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the semi-camouflaged test mules of the Jeep Compass try their best to hide the changes, the spy images do give us a peek, revealing what would be a redesigned front and rear bumper, reworked headlamps and tail lights, as well as new alloy wheels. A single image of the interior hints at a large, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, another feature that was seen in the Compass facelift showcased in China.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Dashboard

    Save for a nip and tuck at various places, the overall design and silhouette of the 2021 Jeep Compass remain unchanged. A few other changes that the India-bound model could carry over from the China-spec car could include a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, refreshed centre console, and a 10.25-inch fully digital LCD instrument cluster.

    Jeep Compass Facelift Rear View

    Internationally, the Jeep Compass facelift will source power from a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill. The India-spec model is likely to carry on with the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor and 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit as standard while a seven-speed DCT unit and nine-speed torque converter unit could be offered as options.

