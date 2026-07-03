Jeep Cars Become Costlier From 1 July

All models receive a price revision

Jeep Wrangler gets the highest price hike

Jeep India, like many other car manufacturers, has increased the prices of its entire range in the country. SUVs from the American automaker now cost more, with the maximum price hike standing at Rs. 2.49 lakh.

Starting with the entry-level model, the Jeep Compass is now dearer by Rs. 25,000 across the range, with prices starting at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-spec Track Edition in the AWD diesel guise is now priced at Rs. 30.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Moving on, the three-row Meridian has received a uniform price hike of Rs. 35,000, taking its starting price to Rs. 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Track Edition is now priced at Rs. 38.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Finally, the Wrangler has become significantly more expensive, with prices increased by Rs. 2.49 lakh. Available in three variants, the Wrangler now starts at Rs. 66.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 70.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Willys '41 Special Edition.

Notably, the Grand Cherokee has not received a price revision. It continues to be offered in the Limited (O) and Signature Edition variants, priced at Rs. 63 lakh and Rs. 63.85 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.