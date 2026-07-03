CarWale
    AD

    Jeep Cars Become Costlier From 1 July

    Authors Image
    Haji Chakralwale
    5,104 Views
    Jeep Cars Become Costlier From 1 July
    • All models receive a price revision
    • Jeep Wrangler gets the highest price hike

    Jeep India, like many other car manufacturers, has increased the prices of its entire range in the country. SUVs from the American automaker now cost more, with the maximum price hike standing at Rs. 2.49 lakh.

    Starting with the entry-level model, the Jeep Compass is now dearer by Rs. 25,000 across the range, with prices starting at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-spec Track Edition in the AWD diesel guise is now priced at Rs. 30.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Moving on, the three-row Meridian has received a uniform price hike of Rs. 35,000, taking its starting price to Rs. 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Track Edition is now priced at Rs. 38.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Finally, the Wrangler has become significantly more expensive, with prices increased by Rs. 2.49 lakh. Available in three variants, the Wrangler now starts at Rs. 66.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 70.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Willys '41 Special Edition.

    Notably, the Grand Cherokee has not received a price revision. It continues to be offered in the Limited (O) and Signature Edition variants, priced at Rs. 63 lakh and Rs. 63.85 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    New Renault Kwid Launched in India at Rs. 4.53 Lakh
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta Electric Available With BaaS, Entry Price Drops to Rs. 10.99 Lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Jul
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Rs. 66.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jul
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    BMW X6
    BMW X6
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Jun
    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C
    Rs. 47.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3 X
    Citroen eC3 X
    Rs. 9.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Rs. 2.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota New Hilux
    Toyota New Hilux

    Rs. 30.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Starlight 560
    MG Starlight 560

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sorento Hybrid
    Kia Sorento Hybrid

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV

    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
    Maruti XL6 Facelift

    Rs. 11.52 - 14.47 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Jul 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift
    Mahindra Thar Facelift

    Rs. 9.50 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 23.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 66.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Meridian Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 28.47 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 29.11 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 27.86 Lakh
    PuneRs. 28.47 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 29.68 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 25.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 29.58 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 27.24 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 26.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Cars Become Costlier From 1 July