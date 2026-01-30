Jeep 2.0 Strategy Reaffirms Brand’s Long-term Commitment to India

Jeep has announced its India and Asia Pacific strategic roadmap under Jeep 2.0, reinforcing the brand’s long-term commitment to the region with India at its core. The strategy focuses on strengthening product momentum, deeper localisation, expanded exports, and an enhanced ownership experience.

As part of the Jeep 2.0 plan, the brand reiterated continued investment in its authentic global line-up, with regular updates and enhancements aligned with evolving customer needs. While new product introductions are planned from 2027 onwards, Jeep will continue to refresh its current portfolio with special editions to maintain brand desirability in the interim.

India will play a critical role in Jeep’s global operations, both as a domestic market and an export hub. Vehicles manufactured at the Ranjangaon facility near Pune are already exported to markets such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to further expand exports to additional regions across Africa and North America.

Jeep also outlined its focus on deep localisation, targeting up to 90 per cent local content, up from the current 65–70 per cent. This move is aimed at improving cost competitiveness, strengthening supply-chain resilience, and reinforcing India’s position as a strategic manufacturing base for the brand.

On the ownership front, Jeep plans to boost customer confidence through initiatives such as the Jeep Assured Buyback Programme, Pre-Maintenance Programme, multi-year extended warranties, and its Confidence 7 ownership ecosystem. The brand also continues to invest in building its owner community through Jeep Clubs, Jeep Trails, and experiential events like Camp Jeep.

With the Jeep 2.0 strategy, the brand has underlined its intent to build a sustainable, long-term presence in India, backed by localisation, exports, and a renewed focus on customer trust and ownership experience.