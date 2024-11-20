CarWale
    Jaguar reveals new logo and first images of next-gen car

    Desirazu Venkat

    Jaguar reveals new logo and first images of next-gen car
    • First car to launch in 2026
    • Will become an all-electric brand in the future

    Jaguar, who has been very quiet for the last year or thereabouts, has revealed its new logo and also the first images of its new EV that will be launched in 2026. The new logo is a radical departure from the erstwhile Jaguar logo and sees the retirement of the signature Jaguar head and font in favour of a more contemporary design.

    Jaguar Front Logo

    The other big highlight is that Jaguar has revealed images of the new car that will be its opening batsman in 2026. The shape is unmistakably that of a next-generation XF with a large front overhang and a stubby rear. This new XF has Jaguar’s signature boxy (faux) grille, double barrel headlamps and door-mounted ORVMs.

    Jaguar Right Side View

    Jaguar is undergoing a major change in identity. It has discontinued nearly every ICE car and will become an EV-only brand in 2026. The first car will be revealed in bits and pieces over the next few months before a complete reveal in 2025 and a market launch later that year. The brand will be present in India in this new EV guise and could also be built in India for domestic sales as well as export markets.

