  • Jaguar Land Rover's SVO division plans high-performance EVs

Jaguar Land Rover's SVO division plans high-performance EVs

May 23, 2020, 12:33 PM IST by Santosh Nair
496 Views
Jaguar Land Rover's SVO division plans high-performance EVs

- JLR SVO division’s success will see their expertise put to test on future EVs

- I-Pace may surprisingly not be the SVO division’s first EV for the masses

Over the last five years of the JLR SVO division’s existence, their sales have consistently climbed to the extent where their current growth has seen a 64 percent increment over the previous year. Some of the SVO division’s popular models include the Jaguar F-Pace SVR and the Range Rover Sport SVR; both of which use supercharged V-8s.

In a turn of events, SVO Boss Michael van der Sande recently told reporters, “The SVO division is planning to launch both hybrids and electric cars in the years ahead. Just don't expect JaguarLand Rover's current EV, the Jaguar I-Pace, to be the first electric car tuned by SVO.”

Jaguar F-Pace Exterior

The SVO division claims that although the I-Pace does not get the SVO badge yet, the lessons learnt from putting the I-Pace to Formula E racing will help them in the future development of extreme-performance EVs.

Sources suggest that excluding the I-Pace from the SVO’s future plans makes sense since JLR is all-set to switch to the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) for its future EVs. This would make it appropriate for the SVO division to concentrate its efforts on the platform-related tech when the time comes. We will share more details in the time to come, so stay glued to the CarWale news section.

Jaguar F-Pace Exterior
  • Land Rover
  • Jaguar
  • Range Rover
  • EV
  • Land Rover Range Rover
  • I-Pace
  • Jaguar F-Pace
  • F-Pace
  • SVO
  • SVO division
