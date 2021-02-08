Jaguar I-Pace to be launched in India on 9 March

JLR India has announced that the all-electric SUV - I-Pace will be officially launched in India on 9 March, 2021. The bookings for the I-Pace had already commenced in November 2020 and the deliveries are slated to begin from March 2021. The Jaguar I-Pace will be available in three variants – S, SE, and the HSE.

The upcoming Jaguar I-Pace will be powered by two electric motors powered by a 90kWh battery pack making 389bhp of power and 696Nm of torque. It is expected to reach the 100kmph mark from a standstill in an eye-blinking 4.8 seconds. The brand is also expected to offer a complimentary five-year service package, roadside assistance, and a 7.4kW AC wall-mounted charger.

Other highlights of the all-electric SUV are an updated touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, three-spoke steering wheel, signature rectangular front grille, twin-pod LED headlamps, and a coupe-like sloping roof.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “After the fabulous response to the digital launch of the Land Rover Defender, we are excited about curating yet another digital experience for the launch of Jaguar I-PACE in India. This immersive & engaging digital event will provide a peek into a future-facing urban metropolis that is practically designed from the perspective of a sustainable ecosystem, uses innovative technologies and supports efficient modes of mobility like electric vehicles. I am certain that members of the media, our esteemed customers and fans of the brand will thoroughly enjoy the virtual experience being offered through this unique, futuristic and eclectically designed launch event.”