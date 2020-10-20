Jaguar I-Pace to be launched in India in Q1 2021

- Jaguar I-Pace to be available in three variants and 12 colours

- The model is claimed to return a range of 470kms under a single charge

Earlier this month, JaguarLand Rover (JLR) introduced the Defender in India, with prices starting at Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom). During the launch, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, revealed details of the next model from the brand to arrive in India.

The next launch from the JLR brand will be the I-Pace all-electric SUV, scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. The model will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE, and the variant-wise features can be read here. Customers will be able to choose from 12 colours including Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba.

At the heart of the Jaguar I-Pace will be a 90 kWh battery and two electric motors, capable of producing a combined power output of 394bhp and 696Nm of torque. The model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.8 seconds, up to a top speed of 200kmph.

Dimension-wise, the Jaguar I-Pace measures 4,682mm in length, 1,566mm in height, and 2,011mm in width, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,990mm. The model tips the scales at 2,208kgs (unladen). The I-Pace is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres (WLTP rated) under a single charge.