Jaguar I-Pace launched: All you need to know

The Jaguar I-Pace is here and with a starting price of Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom), it has crowned itself as the most expensive EV one can buy in the country. The I-Pace is offered in three trims – S, SE, and HSE and can be had in 12 exterior colours, details of which can be read here. Read on to know all the things you need to know about the all-electric SUV.

Exterior

The I-Pace although called an SUV is more of a crossover because of a few design elements like the sloping roofline and raked rear windscreen. Every body part is designed to enhance the aerodynamics of the I-Pace. The scooped-out bonnet, flush-fitting door handles, air inlets on the front bumper, and the roof-mounted spoiler channelise the air to keep the crossover well grounded. The twin-pod LED headlights, single-piece rectangular front grille, contrast silver colour ORVMs, 19-inch alloy wheels, muscular haunches, and the split slim LED tail lamps further add a character to the I-Pace.

Interior

The cabin of the I-Pace is equally premium and rates high on practicality. The touchscreen infotainment system is tucked nicely between the aircon vents and the HVAC buttons. The air-conditioner can be controlled through a secondary screen mounted on the inclined centre console. Then there is the massive digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable front seats with an option for memory function, a panoramic sunroof, 3D surround camera, Meridian sound system, and six airbags on offer.

Powertrain

Power is supplied from a floor-placed 90KWh battery pack to two electric motors placed one on each axle enabling an all-wheel-drive setup for the I-Pace. The combined power leads to 394bhp and 696Nm torque with a top speed of 200kmph. As for the charging, Jaguar is providing as standard a 7.4kW AC wall-mount charger which will be installed at the owner’s residence / workplace and will take approximately 14 hours to power the battery. Meanwhile a more powerful, 25kW and 50kW DC charger can juice up the battery in just four and two hours, respectively. Besides, all the Jaguar outlets across the country are equipped with charging facilities for the I-Pace.