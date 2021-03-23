CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jaguar I-Pace launched: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    783 Views
    Jaguar I-Pace launched: All you need to know

    The Jaguar I-Pace is here and with a starting price of Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom), it has crowned itself as the most expensive EV one can buy in the country. The I-Pace is offered in three trims – S, SE, and HSE and can be had in 12 exterior colours, details of which can be read here. Read on to know all the things you need to know about the all-electric SUV.

    Exterior

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The I-Pace although called an SUV is more of a crossover because of a few design elements like the sloping roofline and raked rear windscreen. Every body part is designed to enhance the aerodynamics of the I-Pace. The scooped-out bonnet, flush-fitting door handles, air inlets on the front bumper, and the roof-mounted spoiler channelise the air to keep the crossover well grounded. The twin-pod LED headlights, single-piece rectangular front grille, contrast silver colour ORVMs, 19-inch alloy wheels, muscular haunches, and the split slim LED tail lamps further add a character to the I-Pace. 

    Interior

    Dashboard

    The cabin of the I-Pace is equally premium and rates high on practicality. The touchscreen infotainment system is tucked nicely between the aircon vents and the HVAC buttons. The air-conditioner can be controlled through a secondary screen mounted on the inclined centre console. Then there is the massive digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable front seats with an option for memory function, a panoramic sunroof, 3D surround camera, Meridian sound system, and six airbags on offer. 

    Powertrain

    EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Power is supplied from a floor-placed 90KWh battery pack to two electric motors placed one on each axle enabling an all-wheel-drive setup for the I-Pace. The combined power leads to 394bhp and 696Nm torque with a top speed of 200kmph. As for the charging, Jaguar is providing as standard a 7.4kW AC wall-mount charger which will be installed at the owner’s residence / workplace and will take approximately 14 hours to         power the battery. Meanwhile a more powerful, 25kW and 50kW DC charger can juice up the battery in just four and two hours, respectively. Besides, all the Jaguar outlets across the country are equipped with charging facilities for the I-Pace.

    Jaguar I-Pace Left Side View
    Jaguar I-Pace Image
    Jaguar I-Pace
    ₹ 1.06 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jaguar
    • Jaguar I-Pace
    • I-Pace
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault India to hike prices from 1 April, 2021
     Next 
    Mahindra Defence to build 1,300 Armoured Tactical Vehicles for Indian Army

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.06 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 25th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jaguar-cars
    • other brands
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.06 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdMAR
    All Jaguar-Cars

    Jaguar I-Pace Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.32 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.12 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.22 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.32 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.16 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.23 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.16 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.12 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.19 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar I-Pace launched: All you need to know