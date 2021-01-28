Jaguar F-Type Reims Edition debuts an exclusive blue paint scheme

- Limited to just 150 cars for the UK market

- Follows the XE Reims Edition from 2019

Jaguar UK has taken the wraps off the new F-Type Reims Edition to ‘take away the Monday Blues’. With just 150 units reserved for the UK market, the F-Type Reims Edition debuts a striking ‘French Racing Blue’ paint job in either P300 or P450 RWD Coupé configurations.

This F-Type with bespoke exterior shade is the second Jaguar in the series following the XE Reims Edition late in 2019 to get unique paintwork. Apart from the exterior colour, other enhancements include the standard fitment of the ‘exterior black pack’ with gloss black side vents, Jaguar script and Leaper, and grille surround. It sits on a set of 20-inch five split-spoke gloss black alloy wheels.

On the inside, Reims Edition customers get a timeless Ebony/Ebony interior combination, finished with the ‘interior black pack’ that offers – gloss black door switches, door handles, instrument cluster finisher and more. Among them, buyers will also benefit from features like the fixed panoramic roof, heated seats and the climate pack with two-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and a heated windscreen.

The British marque claims that the Reims Edition moniker is inspired by Jaguar’s sporting heritage, specifically the D-type’s maiden victory at the 12 Hours of Reims in 1954. It marked the start of a truly golden era in Jaguar competition history and went on to influence all future Jaguar sports cars, from E-Type to F-Type. The E-Type itself celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and is commemorated by another special edition F-Type produced by Jaguar’s Special Vehicles’ Bespoke team. The limited-edition F-Type ‘Heritage 60 Edition’ is finished in Sherwood Green – another nostalgic colour choice – and comes with 1960’s inspired details, a bespoke interior, and commemorative badging befitting the iconic E-Type’s anniversary.

Coming back to the F-Type Reims Edition, it is available to order now in the UK market with the first customer deliveries taking place in March. Meanwhile, we could expect something similar to reach our shores, not specifically with that name though.