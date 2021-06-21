Jaguar F-PACE SVR bookings open in India

- Powered by a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine that generates 543bhp and 700Nm of torque

- The suspension system, steering, and exhaust mapping has been revised for enhanced performance

- Based on Jaguar’s advanced new Electronic Vehicle Architecture with upgraded transmission and dynamics systems

Jaguar Land Rover India has commenced bookings for its performance SUV, the Jaguar F-PACE SVR. The company claims that the new model is more agile, faster, and better equipped. The new model is based on Jaguar’s advanced new Electronic Vehicle Architecture with upgraded transmission and dynamics systems.

The Dynamic mode boasts of unique tuning to deliver a focussed and honed driving experience. Jaguar SV’s engineers have reportedly recalibrated the software to provide sharper throttle response, stiffen the suspension set up, optimise steering, and enhance the exhaust mapping. Moreover, it is believed that the updated F-PACE SVR offers an improved braking ability, as the front and rear two-piece disc brakes are now supported by a new Integrated Power Booster.

Under the hood, the F-PACE SVR is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine that is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission to produce 543bhp and 700Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 4.0 seconds. The All-Wheel-Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics is fitted as standard. The technology has a rear-wheel-drive bias for enhanced driver engagement and performance. The predictive and reactive software can distribute torque to the front and rear axles independently, and almost instantly, to provide greater control and stability in low traction conditions.

The Dynamics are configurable and provide enhanced driver appeal by allowing the driver to set up the vehicle as per their personal preferences, with a choice of Comfort or Dynamic settings applied to the throttle mapping, gear shift points, steering effort, and suspension. A stopwatch, G-Meter, and pedal graph also help the driver to monitor performance in Dynamic mode while Adaptive Dynamics continuously adjusts the dampers for enhanced comfort and refinement depending on road and driving conditions.

Visually, the F-PACE SVR features the new SVR-badged grille, revised bumper with X-shape, and blade-like elements which intersect at the lower side of the air vents and intakes. The enlarged lower intake claims to improve the airflow. The vehicle gets super-slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ DRL signatures, which is available with the optional Pixel LED technology. The Adaptive Driving Beam capability evaluates the road ahead and automatically adapts the high beam light to mask oncoming traffic or traffic signs, the system can create varying light beam patterns by selecting different LED segments to optimise visibility and minimise the risk of distracting other drivers.

As for the interior, the new F-PACE SVR gets the new Pivo Pro infotainment system with an 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen in a magnesium alloy casing. The Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles to improve occupant health and wellbeing. Customers activate the system simply by pressing the ‘Purify’ button within the infotainment. Additional feature highlights include Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) and the 3D surround camera technology with unique settings.