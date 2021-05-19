CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jaguar E-Pace expands its portfolio with R-Dynamic Black Edition in UK

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    289 Views
    Jaguar E-Pace expands its portfolio with R-Dynamic Black Edition in UK

    Jaguar has further expanded the E-Pace range with the introduction of the R-Dynamic Black Edition and updated connectivity features. The latest addition is based on the R-Dynamic S variant and features Jaguar’s Premium Transverse Architecture with a choice of Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technologies. The regular Jaguar E-Pace variants will soon get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. 

    Exterior 

    Visually, the new E-PACE R-Dynamic Black Edition features gloss black door mirror caps and gloss black detailing to the front bumper and lower grille surround, main grille surround and grille tips. The side window surround and side vent also feature a gloss black finish, along with the Jaguar script and rear badging. The vehicle rides on a distinctive set of 19-inch satin grey alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers, privacy glass, and a panoramic roof. 

    Interior

    As for the interior, the R-Dynamic Black Edition gets a curved 11.4-inch HD touchscreen which is integrated into the central instrument panel. The intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system claims to offer superior clarity and also allows the driver to carry out 90 per cent of common tasks within two taps from the home screen. 

    Engine 

    The new variant is available with a choice of 2.0-litre Ingenium MHEV powertrains, ranging from the efficient D165 and D200 diesels to the smooth and powerful P200 petrol – all with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard. The second-generation ‘Standard Driveline’ technology automatically distributes torque between the front and rear wheels to ensure optimum traction. 

    New feature additions

    In addition to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the new models will also get Pivi Pro infotainment system that has a range of embedded apps. The Pivi Pro technology is complemented by the optional 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display that features enhanced graphics, a fully configurable layout with digital dials, media information, phone functions or full-screen mapping for the navigation system. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer Cabin Air Purification system to improve interior air quality through Nanoe technology. The latest enhancements ensure Auto High Beam Assist is now fitted as standard on the E-PACE S models, previously it was standard on the SE and the HSE derivatives.

    Jaguar E-Pace Image
    Jaguar E-Pace
    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Motors bags 300 EVs contract from CESL

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • jaguar-cars
    • other brands
    Jaguar XE

    Jaguar XE

    ₹ 46.64 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jaguar-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar E-Pace expands its portfolio with R-Dynamic Black Edition in UK