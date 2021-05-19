Jaguar E-Pace expands its portfolio with R-Dynamic Black Edition in UK

Jaguar has further expanded the E-Pace range with the introduction of the R-Dynamic Black Edition and updated connectivity features. The latest addition is based on the R-Dynamic S variant and features Jaguar’s Premium Transverse Architecture with a choice of Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technologies. The regular Jaguar E-Pace variants will soon get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Exterior

Visually, the new E-PACE R-Dynamic Black Edition features gloss black door mirror caps and gloss black detailing to the front bumper and lower grille surround, main grille surround and grille tips. The side window surround and side vent also feature a gloss black finish, along with the Jaguar script and rear badging. The vehicle rides on a distinctive set of 19-inch satin grey alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers, privacy glass, and a panoramic roof.

Interior

As for the interior, the R-Dynamic Black Edition gets a curved 11.4-inch HD touchscreen which is integrated into the central instrument panel. The intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system claims to offer superior clarity and also allows the driver to carry out 90 per cent of common tasks within two taps from the home screen.

Engine

The new variant is available with a choice of 2.0-litre Ingenium MHEV powertrains, ranging from the efficient D165 and D200 diesels to the smooth and powerful P200 petrol – all with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard. The second-generation ‘Standard Driveline’ technology automatically distributes torque between the front and rear wheels to ensure optimum traction.

New feature additions

In addition to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the new models will also get Pivi Pro infotainment system that has a range of embedded apps. The Pivi Pro technology is complemented by the optional 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display that features enhanced graphics, a fully configurable layout with digital dials, media information, phone functions or full-screen mapping for the navigation system. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer Cabin Air Purification system to improve interior air quality through Nanoe technology. The latest enhancements ensure Auto High Beam Assist is now fitted as standard on the E-PACE S models, previously it was standard on the SE and the HSE derivatives.