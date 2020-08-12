Isuzu opens its first multi-brand service facility in India

- Isuzu ties up with MyTVS automobile solutions

- Will offer a multi-brand service station

- Shared services within Isuzu premises

Isuzu Motors India has collaborated with TVS Automobile Solutions to inaugurate a first multi-brand service facility. Torque Isuzu Ahmedabad will be the first dealership to offer services for other brands as well.

The dealer has opted to adopt a 'MyTVS' franchisee to offer shared services in the facility that has additional capacity. As a result, this new integrated service provider will cater to multi-brand motor vehicles in this workshop premises including general service and body or accidental repairs. However, the predominant part of this workshop will continue to cater exclusively to Isuzu car owners.

This partnership comes as an industry-first strategic deal, which is believed to have the potential to disrupt the way the Indian automobile industry functions. All brick and mortar dealerships, and even service centres for that matter, are capital intensive. Interestingly, this co-existence model should ease that burden on both the organisations now. What's more, the current dealer will be able to connect and cater to Isuzu owners and customers of other brands as well.