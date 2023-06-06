Isuzu inaugurates a new showroom in Bengaluru

- Located on B Narayanpura-Whitefield Road

- Managed by Trident Isuzu

Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated a new sales touchpoint in Bengaluru. This showroom is located on B Narayanpura-Whitefield Road, K R Puram, Bengaluru, and is managed by Trident Isuzu. The new showroom was inaugurated by the top management of Isuzu Motors India and Trident Isuzu along with other officials and customers.

Isuzu portfolio in India:

Currently, Isuzu has SUVs like the MU-X and D-Max V-Cross in its kitty in the country. The manufacturer recently updated its fleet to meet the new RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms. Moreover, it also tweaked the exterior styling of the MU-X, extended the feature list of the V-Cross, and introduced a new colour.

Official statement:

Commenting on the occasion, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Bengaluru continues to be one of the key growth cities for ISUZU in the country. The world-renowned D-MAX pick-ups are adding immense ‘value’ to our customers across various businesses. The city is also home to many auto enthusiasts who appreciate the reliability and versatility of ISUZU lifestyle vehicles. Today, with the inauguration of the new facility, I wish Trident ISUZU, the best in their journey with us.”