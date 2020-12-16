Isuzu announces Winter Service Campaign from 18 to 24 December

- A week-long campaign to be held across the nation

- Special offers on spare parts and labour costs

Isuzu Motors India has announced a nationwide week-long ‘Winter Service Campaign’ for its entire range of D-Max SUVs and pick-ups from 18 to 24 December. The service camp is aimed at offering several benefits and preventive maintenance checks to all its customers.

Under this campaign, the customers visiting the authorised service centers can avail benefits like a free 50-point comprehensive check-up with a free top wash for the vehicles. Additionally, the company is giving a discount of 10 per cent on labour and 7 per cent on Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS) parts, general parts, and wear and tear parts. Engine oil can be topped up with a rebated allowance of 7 per cent and a Rs 100 discount on vehicle fumigation. Service bookings can be made by calling the nearest Isuzu dealer or by visiting the brand’s official website.

Surprisingly, Isuzu has not updated its MU-X and D-Max V-Cross SUVs to meet the country’s BS6 emission norms. The 2021 MU-X was recently unveiled in Indonesia and the company might bring it for the Indian market sometime next year. For the commercial fleet operators, Isuzu has updated the D-Max and S-Cab with the BS6 compliant 2.5-litre diesel engines generating 78bhp and 176Nm torque paired to a five-speed manual transmission.