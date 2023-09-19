CarWale
    Is this the upcoming Tata Curvv?

    Haji Chakralwale

    548 Views
    Is this the upcoming Tata Curvv?
    • Tata Azura name trademarked
    • Likely to be launched in early 2024

    Tata Motors recently announced the prices of the facelifted version of its most successful product in recent history, the Nexon. Simultaneously the Indian automaker is also readying up for several other launches over the course of the next six months. This includes the Harrier facelift, Safari facelift, Punch EV, and the Curvv SUV in the country.

    Recently, the brand filled a new trademark for the moniker ‘Azura’, which could likely be the production name of the upcoming Tata Curvv. A couple of months back, the spy pictures of the test mule of the Curvv SUV surfaced online. And, now we have got our hands on the spy images of the production-ready master body of the crossover SUV.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the picture, the silhouette resembles the Curvv Concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Some visible design characteristics include an upright bonnet, flared wheel arches, flushed door handles, pillar-mounted ORVMs, thick body cladding, and a sloping roof line complimenting the coupe-like nature of the upcoming Tata SUV.

    Steering Wheel

    In terms of expected features, the Tata Curvv will likely get the new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, all-digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, touch-based HVAC controls, new gear lever, and overhauled interiors with premium upholstery. Apart from this, the Coupe SUV could also receive features such as a 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor system, and an ADAS suite.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Curvv is expected to be launched in its EV avatar in early 2024, followed by an ICE version in the next few months. Details regarding the powertrain, battery pack, and specifications are still unknown. However, we expect the EV version to borrow the battery pack and motor from the newly launched Nexon EV facelift. Meanwhile, the Curvv ICE will likely make use of the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor which was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

    Image 1 and 2 source

