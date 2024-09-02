CarWale
    Is this the Tata Nexon CNG?

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Will be the first turbo-petrol CNG car in India
    • To get manual and AMT gearbox options

    Now that Tata Motors will be done with the launch of its halo product, the Curvv SUV today, it is time for the brand to shift its focus towards the launch of its most popular SUV, the Nexon. The compact SUV is soon to get a CNG-powered version, which was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year.

    Recently, we broke the news that the Nexon CNG could finally happen in September end just after Curvv’s release. And now, ahead of the market introduction, the test mule of the Nexon has been spied on.There’s no clear indication of it being the CNG-equipped version, but we know for sure that it is an ICE test car owing to the visible exhaust pipe. It is safe to assume that it could be the CNG version that is anticipated to launch by the end of this month.

    During the Bharat Mobility Expo, the automaker revealed the specifications of the Nexon CNG. It is set to become the first car to offer CNG tech with a turbocharged engine. Not only that, the Nexon CNG is also said to get an AMT gearbox along with a manual unit, which again, would be a first-in-segment.

    The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor, which the Nexon CNG will make use of is capable of churning out 118bhp and 170Nm of torque in standard mode. The SUV will get approximately 230 litres of boot space with the twin CNG cylinder system. Moreover, this system has plenty of features such as advanced ECU, auto switch between both fuels, direct start in CNG function, modular fuel filter, and a leak detection system.

    Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the only compact SUV that offers a CNG alternative, becoming a direct rival to the upcoming Nexon CNG. As for the prices, we expect the CNG-powered versions of the Nexon to command a premium of approximately Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh over the standard variant.

    Spy shots by - Rohan Gaikwad

