Is This The Tata Altroz Facelift?

Could be launched later this year

Will get a much-needed update

Tata Motors is testing what is said to be a facelifted version of the Altroz premium hatchback, courtesy of spy images shared on the web. Although the model has been updated with multiple new variants in the past, this will be the first significant update for the car since its launch five years ago.

As seen in the spy image, the Altroz facelift is expected to get a revised fascia, which will include a revised bumper, tweaked headlamps, and a fresh set of alloy wheels all around. Changes to the interior remain unknown, however, we expect it to have certain features such as the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system offered in other Tata cars, and new upholstery.

Elsewhere, the feature set of the Altroz could be carried over from the outgoing car and is likely to include ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless mobile projection, rear AC vents, and iRA connected car technology.

Under the hood, the Altroz in its facelifted avatar is likely to soldier the same variety of powertrain options that the current car is offered with. Once launched, it will rival the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and the Maruti Swift.

Image Source