Is this the India-bound Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift?

- Fresh cosmetic and feature updates

- Likely to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine

Fresh images on the internet reveal the international spec Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift. It is believed that the updated model will be introduced in the Indian market too for which the company might possibly borrow the styling cues from the international-spec model as well.

As seen in the images, the Ignis facelift gets squared chrome insert detailing on the grille which appears to have been drawn from the recently launched S-Presso. The vehicle features redesigned bumpers with faux scuff plates at the rear and the front. The sides appear to be more or less like those on the existing model but they are likely to be offered with a new set of alloy wheels for freshness. The vehicle gets a blacked-out B pillar and ORVMs with integrated indicators.

If introduced in India, the Ignis facelift is expected to get a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 83bhp and 113Nm of torque. The engine will continue to be mated with a five-speed manual and AMT options.

The company is yet to reveal its plans to update the Ignis for the Indian market and more details regarding the same will be known in the days to come.

Photo Source