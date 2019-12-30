Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Is this the India-bound Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift?

Is this the India-bound Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift?

December 30, 2019, 05:57 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
21727 Views
Be the first to comment
Is this the India-bound Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift?

- Fresh cosmetic and feature updates

- Likely to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine

Fresh images on the internet reveal the international spec Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift. It is believed that the updated model will be introduced in the Indian market too for which the company might possibly borrow the styling cues from the international-spec model as well.

As seen in the images, the Ignis facelift gets squared chrome insert detailing on the grille which appears to have been drawn from the recently launched S-Presso. The vehicle features redesigned bumpers with faux scuff plates at the rear and the front. The sides appear to be more or less like those on the existing model but they are likely to be offered with a new set of alloy wheels for freshness. The vehicle gets a blacked-out B pillar and ORVMs with integrated indicators.   

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Exterior

If introduced in India, the Ignis facelift is expected to get a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 83bhp and 113Nm of torque. The engine will continue to be mated with a five-speed manual and AMT options.

The company is yet to reveal its plans to update the Ignis for the Indian market and more details regarding the same will be known in the days to come.

Photo Source

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Ignis
  • maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.65 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.24 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.65 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.82 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.44 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.65 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.5 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.33 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in