    Is this the Honda WR-V facelift?

    Jay Shah

    Is this the Honda WR-V facelift?

    - Features new front fascia 

    - Could be introduced in the coming months

    Back in July 2020, Honda Cars India launched the WR-V facelift with BS6 compliant powertrains and cosmetic updates. Now, nearly two years after the launch, an image has surfaced on the website indicating a facelift in the works. 

    Honda WR-V exterior styling updates

    The front fascia in the image shows the crossover with a massive grille with chrome studs. It also gets a single horizontal chrome slat flanked by redesigned headlamps with LED projector units. Besides this, the front bumper also gets a reworked fog lamp housing. It is also expected to get subtle cosmetic changes at the rear. The details as to the interior are scarce at the moment and could come to light in the coming months. 

    Honda WR-V engine details

    Honda WR-V Left Front Three Quarter

    Currently, the Honda WR-V is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter generates 98bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. The petrol mill is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox while the diesel gets a six-speed manual transmission. There is no automated drivetrain for the WR-V. 

