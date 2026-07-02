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    Is the Tata Sierra EV Pure Variant the Most Value-for-Money?

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    Is the Tata Sierra EV Pure Variant the Most Value-for-Money?
    • Pure variant gets a 63kWh battery pack
    • Generous feature list and a claimed 535km range

    When it comes to electric SUVs, the base variant is usually where manufacturers cut costs. A smaller battery, fewer features and a shorter driving range often push buyers towards more expensive trims. The Tata Sierra EV bucks that trend.

    Although the Pure variant is offered with the smaller of the Sierra EV’s two battery options, its 63kWh unit is still larger than the base battery packs offered by most of its rivals. That alone makes it an interesting proposition.

    A strong starting point

    The Sierra EV is available with 63kWh and 75kWh battery packs, with the Pure getting the former.

    Compare that with the competition and the numbers stand out. The Mahindra BE 6 starts with a 59kWh battery, the Hyundai Creta Electric gets a 42kWh unit, while the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available with 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs. In fact, the Sierra EV Pure’s battery is even larger than the e Vitara’s higher-capacity option.

    Tata also claims a MIDC-certified range of 535km, making the Pure suitable for daily commutes as well as occasional intercity trips.

    While battery size doesn’t directly translate to real-world range, it does offer greater flexibility and reduces charging anxiety, especially for buyers making the switch to an EV.

    More than just the essentials

    The Pure doesn’t feel like a bare-bones variant. It comes equipped with LED lighting, alloy wheels, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, six airbags, electronic stability control, rear wiper with washer, rain sensing wipers, and drive modes.

    Just as importantly, the cabin design remains identical to the higher variants, so buyers don’t miss out on the Sierra’s distinctive look and sense of space.

    What do you give up?

    The higher variants justify their premium with features such as the 75kWh battery pack, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, premium audio, ADAS, a 540-degree camera, digital key, V2L and V2V charging, along with an all-wheel-drive option on the flagship variant.

    These additions certainly enhance the ownership experience, but they aren’t features every buyer will consider essential.

    Verdict

    The Sierra EV Pure gets the fundamentals right. It pairs one of the largest battery packs in its class with a practical feature list, a claimed 535km range and the same design as the higher trims.

    If your priority is getting the best balance of range, equipment and price, rather than every available convenience feature, the Pure makes a strong case for itself. It isn’t just the most affordable Sierra EV—it could also be the smartest buy in the lineup.

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    Tata Sierra EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 19.92 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 21.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.87 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.12 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 19.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 20.10 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.93 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.92 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 19.90 Lakh

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