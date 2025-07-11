CarWale
    Ioniq 6 N Debuts as Hyundai’s New EV Powerhouse

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2,420 Views
    Ioniq 6 N Debuts as Hyundai’s New EV Powerhouse
    • 650bhp from the dual-motor setup
    • Zero to 100kmph in 3.2 seconds

    Hyundai has officially taken the wraps off the Ioniq 6 N at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, adding another potent offering to its N performance portfolio. This all-electric, high-performance model marks Hyundai’s second electrified model after the Ioniq 5 N.

    Powering the Ioniq 6 N is a dual-motor setup, producing 650bhp and 770Nm, allowing it to sprint from standstill to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds with the help of N Launch Control. Top speed is rated at 257kmph, and the EV also comes equipped with a revamped Battery Management System (BMS) for optimal thermal efficiency and sustained high-speed performance.

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 Left Side View

    The Ioniq 6 N features a redesigned suspension geometry, stroke-sensing ECS dampers, and a lowered roll centre, all contributing to better handling. Aero upgrades include a proper rear wing, widened fenders, and a new Performance Blue Pearl exterior shade. The aggressive bodywork isn’t just for show, it also enhances stability and downforce at high speeds.

    Inside, Hyundai has packed in several driver-focused tech such as N e-Shift, which simulates the feel of gear shifts in a combustion car, and N Active Sound+, offering multiple sound profiles including sci-fi-inspired tones and motorsport-style acoustics.

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 Left Rear Three Quarter
    Hyundai Ioniq 6 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
