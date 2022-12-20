IOCL to set up 18 new Statiq chargers across the country

- IOCL aims to achieve a net zero emission target by 2046

- The chargers will support 30kWh and 60kWh fast charging

Statiq has gained an IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) tender, wherein IOCL will buy 18 new Statiq chargers that will be set up across the country at prime locations. With this investment, IOCL intends to strengthen the domestic EV charging architecture of the nation.

IOCL intends to achieve net zero emissions by 2046 and has set aside a budget of two trillion rupees for the purpose. The oil company is also pursuing the country's green energy transition by working on a variety of emission reduction channels, including biofuels, green hydrogen, renewables, and others.

The tender is critical to the company's carbon neutrality plans because it will leverage its well-established fuel station network. IOCL intends to install these 18 Statiq chargers, which will be a mix of 30kW and 60kW fast chargers for use by any four-wheeler EV prevailing in the country. Moreover, Statiq intends to have nearly 20,000 charging networks in place by the end of the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman and Managing Director, IOCL, said, “At IOCL, we have embarked on our carbon neutrality journey in the right earnest and as part of our plan, we were searching for an able electric mobility partner. With Statiq having won this tender, we are glad to find a collaborator who will provide us with quality Made-in-India EV chargers. This will help us propagate to the general population the message of making the transition to clean energy in an easy fashion that is also affordable and reliable.”