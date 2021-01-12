CarWale
    • India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross likely to be unveiled on 1 February, 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Citroen C5 Aircross will be the first model from the brand in India

    - It will be followed by a new model every year until 2023

    Back in 2019, French carmaker Citroen made its debut in India as it showcased the C5 Aircross for the local market. The company had stated that the C5 Aircross would be the first model from the brand to be introduced in India.

    Now, Citroen is likely to unveil the India-spec C5 Aircross on 1 February, 2021. To be built at the company’s facility located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the model will be followed by a new car every year until 2023. These new models will be based on the company’s C-Cubed plan, details of which are available here.

    Under the hood, the Citroen C5 Aircross could be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit and an eight-speed automatic unit. We expect the model to be launched later this year, shortly after the unveiling. The company has already begun working on its dealership network, and you can read all about it here.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 25.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Citroen
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
