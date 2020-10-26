Indian Oil collaborates with Home-Mechanic to launch ‘Home-Mechanic IND’ service

-Mech-mobile van providing over 300 types of doorstep automobile services

-Service initially available in Delhi; expansion to Mumbai by next month

Indian Oil Corporation Limited teams up with Home-Mechanic, a doorstep automobile repair and service provider based in NCR (National Capital Region) to launch ‘Home-Mechanic IND’ service.

The service is offered with a mech-mobile van equipped with special tools, diagnostic equipment, spare parts and a range of Servo oils and lubricants capable of providing all maintenance and service irrespective of the vehicle’s brand, model and make. To avail of the service, one can book an appointment through the given number on their website. The customer receives an affirmation call confirming the vehicle specifications and the type of service requested. After all the details are noted, a three-member technician team visits the customer's home / office and carries out the necessary service and repair. The said workshop on wheels also offers packages for routine servicing, sanitisation, protection and waterless car washing and polishing. This unique service is currently only available for the citizens of NCR and shall expand to other cities like Mumbai in the coming months.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Shyam Bohra , Executive Director, Indian Oil, Delhi & Haryana State Office said “We are committed to serve our customers even more during these challenging times. Your safety is our ultimate priority and keeping this mind, we are pleased that Home-Mechanic IND has launched car servicing at customer’s doorstep using world class lubricants Servo. The services will bring convenience and transparency to the vehicle owners of Delhi which is often missed at other workshops.”

Kunaal R., CEO of Home-Mechanic added, “Home-Mechanic is the first ever provider of 300 plus car repairs and services at the customers doorstep. We have created the mech-mobile using high-tech equipment which helps our technicians fix 90 percent of vehicle problems at the customers’ home. No more do they have to depend on their own or workshop chauffeurs to pick and drop their cars to service stations that are miles away. They also save time as average time to complete the job is 3 hours vs. one day at a workshop. Our association with Indian Oil strengthens our ability to reach out to more customers and provide them hassle free servicing. We aim to expand to Mumbai in the coming month thereby entering newer terrains.”