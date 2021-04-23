CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Indian automotive sector receives a shot in the arm in Q4 of FY’2020-21

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    674 Views
    Indian automotive sector receives a shot in the arm in Q4 of FY’2020-21

    - Utility Vehicle segment has registered 10.8 per cent growth in sales in FY2020-21

    - The three-wheeler category has been the worst affected in FY2020-21

    The financial year 2020-21 started on a negative note with the nationwide lockdown in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was only after mid-May when the government gradually relaxed the norms and allowed businesses to open in a phased manner. However, poor consumer sentiments and uncertain market conditions resulted in low car sales in the country. There was a brief increase in car sales during the festive period of Navratri, and that ushered in fresh hopes for the auto industry. In January 2021, the Indian government commenced the vaccination drives in a phased manner and the businesses started gaining momentum. Some share of positivity was rubbed onto the reeling auto industry as consumers once again considered new car purchases.

    Speaking of personal vehicle sales in the last quarter of FY’21, the industry registered 9,34,000 unit sales in the country from January to March 2021, as compared to 6,56,000 units in the same period in FY’20, thereby registering a 29.7 per cent growth in sales. Apart from the passenger vehicle segment, the industry has registered 2,10,000 commercial vehicle unit sales, 86,000 three-wheeler unit sales, and 43,54,000 two-wheeler unit sales in the Q4 of FY’21.

    For obvious reasons, cumulative vehicle sales across all vehicle categories have been the lowest in FY’21 as compared to sales in the last five years. Interestingly, passenger vehicle sales have reported only a 2.2 per cent drop in sales with 27,11,000-unit sales in FY’21 as compared to 27,74,000-unit sales in FY’20. Although vehicle sales across segments have been affected, the utility vehicle segment has emerged strong with 10,61,000-unit sales in FY’21 as compared to 9,46,000-unit sales in FY’20, thereby registering 10.8 per cent growth in sales. 

    Overall, the three-wheeler segment has been the most affected followed by the commercial segment. In the new fiscal year 2021-22, COVID-19 once again threatens with a lockdown-like situation that could have an impact on car sales in the country. That said, the need for personal mobility over public transport will continue to lure in car buyers in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Renault
    • Toyota
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Ford
    • Swift
    • Nissan
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Innova Crysta
    • Ford EcoSport
    • EcoSport
    • Kia
    • Creta
    • Hyundai Creta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    • Renault Kiger
    • Kiger
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Citroen C5 Aircross deliveries commence
     Next 
    Ford’s new prototype headlight tech uses GPS for more effective road lighting

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Indian automotive sector receives a shot in the arm in Q4 of FY’2020-21