India-bound Range Rover LWB spied testing

For almost a year, Land Rover’s flagship vehicle, the Range Rover has been spotted multiple times doing the test rounds on different terrains. This time, a test mule of the Range Rover’s long-wheelbase was spied doing rounds of the Nürburgring in Germany. The extensive camouflage keeps the design details of the all-new Range Rover hidden from view but it’s easy to see that the distinctive shape of the bodywork will not change.

The long rear doors observed in the spy images convey a stretched wheelbase. There are good chances that the prototype could have been fitted with the final production-ready headlights below the disguised body. The interior details are unclear at the moment. While the overall shape and design of the car from the spy pictures look traditional, major changes could have been made beneath its body. The fifth-generation Range Rover will now be based on an all-new lighter, aluminum-based platform, the ‘Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) which will further underpin all future Jaguar Land Rovers.

While all the league players have moved to developing and readying all-electric models, it is perceived that the Range Rover will not be initially offered with one. However, we do expect it to be offered with mild and plug-in hybrid technologies. A full-size Range Rover EV is expected to break cover only in 2022. The Range Rover long-wheelbase is expected to launch next year and could be unveiled at the expo later this year. Since Range Rover takes the CBU route to India, it will likely be available with all the engine options launched globally. Upon launch, it shall compete with the likes of BMW X7, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.