India-bound new-gen Range Rover Sport spied playing in the snow

- Expected to break cover at the end of this year

- Will get new design language along with updated cabin

JLR’s development facility in Sweden recently became a playground for the upcoming next-gen Range Rover Sport. The sporty SUV from the British carmaker is ready for a generation update since the last comprehensive update for it came more than a year ago.

The third-generation Rangie Sport will continue to have a boxy styling as can be seen on the prototype. So it would adopt more evolutionary changes rather than getting revolutionary updates in terms of styling. We could expect some Defender and Velar combination on this coupe-SUV to make it look capable yet upmarket. Interestingly, the British carmaker is testing the RR Sport before the full-fledge Range Rover.

There are comprehensive changes expected on the inside of the new RR Sport as well. Meanwhile, in terms of powertrain, there will be an introduction of hybrid engine options. This electrified straight-six petrol engine would be borrowed from the Ingenium family. Meanwhile, the bigger Range Rover is rumoured to get a BMW-sourced V8, but nothing is confirmed at the moment. Being based on the new MLA hybrid platform, the British carmaker will face a huge challenge in providing class-leading handling to this sports activity vehicle.

The new Range Rover is still a year away from the market debut. This is the first of many testing it will undergo in the months to come. After the new-gen Range Rover Sport goes on sale in the international markets, it won’t take long to make an Indian debut just like then new-gen Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.