CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLC spotted testing in production-ready form

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    446 Views
    India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLC spotted testing in production-ready form

    - The next-gen GLC could arrive by the end of the year

    - The model is likely to carry over the powertrains from the outgoing version

    Mercedes-Benz has been working on the next-gen GLC-Class, evident from test-mules that have been spotted on multiple occasions in the past. A new set of images reveal a production-ready version of the model, hinting that it could debut in all its glory by the end of the year.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images here, the new generation Mercedes-Benz GLC features a set of production-ready elements such as the headlamps and tail lights. The former is a set of sweptback units featuring horizontally-positioned LED DRLs, while the latter receives a refreshed design. The model seems to have grown in dimensions, although the finer details regarding the additional space are likely to be known only during the debut.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC could come equipped with new upholstery and the large, dual-screen setup with the latest MBUX system that is slowly becoming a norm on all the cars from the folks at Stuttgart. Under the hood, the model is expected to carry over the 2.0-litre engine options in both petrol and diesel formats. A few plug-in hybrid variants might arrive in tow too. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    ₹ 57.36 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Land Rover Discovery launched - All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    ₹ 1.02 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 67.02 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 73.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 66.20 Lakh
    Pune₹ 68.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 70.28 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 63.72 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 70.55 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 64.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 64.73 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLC spotted testing in production-ready form