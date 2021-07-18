India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLC spotted testing in production-ready form

- The next-gen GLC could arrive by the end of the year

- The model is likely to carry over the powertrains from the outgoing version

Mercedes-Benz has been working on the next-gen GLC-Class, evident from test-mules that have been spotted on multiple occasions in the past. A new set of images reveal a production-ready version of the model, hinting that it could debut in all its glory by the end of the year.

As seen in the spy images here, the new generation Mercedes-Benz GLC features a set of production-ready elements such as the headlamps and tail lights. The former is a set of sweptback units featuring horizontally-positioned LED DRLs, while the latter receives a refreshed design. The model seems to have grown in dimensions, although the finer details regarding the additional space are likely to be known only during the debut.

Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC could come equipped with new upholstery and the large, dual-screen setup with the latest MBUX system that is slowly becoming a norm on all the cars from the folks at Stuttgart. Under the hood, the model is expected to carry over the 2.0-litre engine options in both petrol and diesel formats. A few plug-in hybrid variants might arrive in tow too.