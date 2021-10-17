India-bound Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine facelift begins testing

- The 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine could debut sometime next year

- The model will receive a tweaked exterior design, a new infotainment system could be offered as well

New spy shots shared on the web reveal that Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for the A-Class limousine that will be India-bound once the model is unveiled sometime next year.

As seen in the spy images shared here, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class facelift features camouflage at the front and rear, hinting at where the changes would lie. Up-front, the model will get a redesigned front bumper and a tweaked set of headlamps, while a similar treatment will be carried out for the posterior. The front grille, although uncamouflaged, has received a new mesh grille at the back, which also seems to house a set of sensors that could aid the electronic driver assistance functions.

Details regarding the changes to the interior of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine remain unknown at the moment, although the model is touted to get a new infotainment system and improved connectivity options. Under the hood, the India-spec model is likely to continue with the same set of engine options as the outgoing version. Stay tuned for updates.