    India-bound Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine facelift begins testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    923 Views
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine facelift begins testing

    - The 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine could debut sometime next year

    - The model will receive a tweaked exterior design, a new infotainment system could be offered as well

    New spy shots shared on the web reveal that Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for the A-Class limousine that will be India-bound once the model is unveiled sometime next year.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images shared here, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class facelift features camouflage at the front and rear, hinting at where the changes would lie. Up-front, the model will get a redesigned front bumper and a tweaked set of headlamps, while a similar treatment will be carried out for the posterior. The front grille, although uncamouflaged, has received a new mesh grille at the back, which also seems to house a set of sensors that could aid the electronic driver assistance functions.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the changes to the interior of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine remain unknown at the moment, although the model is touted to get a new infotainment system and improved connectivity options. Under the hood, the India-spec model is likely to continue with the same set of engine options as the outgoing version. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    ₹ 41.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 48.32 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 52.85 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 47.70 Lakh
    Pune₹ 49.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 50.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 45.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 49.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 45.70 Lakh

