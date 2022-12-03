CarWale

    India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 to offer Level 2 ADAS

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 to offer Level 2 ADAS

    The upcoming assembled-in-India Hyundai Ioniq 5 will have 21 Hyundai Smart Sense Level 2 ADAS features. ADAS on Hyundai IONIQ 5 uses automated sensing technology with radars, sensors and cameras to detect obstacles on the road or driver errors and respond with countermeasures for impact avoidance. 

    The Hyundai Smart Sense that will be offered with the Ioniq 5 will be enabled with equipment such as a front camera, front radar and rear radars. This new EV from Hyundai will become their second model to offer Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS features in India. 

    The safety list includes:

    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

    Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Car (FCA-Car)

    Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Pedestrian (FCA-Ped)

    Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Cycle (FCA-Cyl)

    Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Junction Turning (FCA-JT)

    Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW)

    Bling-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

    Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

    Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

    Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

    Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

    Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

    Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

    Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G)

    Lane Following Assist (LFA)

    High Beam Assist (HBA)

    Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

    Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning

    Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

    Surround View Monitor

    Rear Occupant Alert

    Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we have been relentless in our pursuit of delivering the most cutting-edge and competitive cars that the Indian market has seen. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has become a benchmark amongst Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) across the globe, winning accolades for its advanced technology and capability. At Hyundai, we never stop thinking of ways to make mobility experiences safer and more convenient. Earlier in 2022, we introduced Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS functionality to India. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will become the second model in our line-up to present this smart and intuitive technology to our customers. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
